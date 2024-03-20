Ella's Kitchen Organic Strawberry & Blackcurrent Summer Pudding 7m+ 4x80g

EK Org S/Berry & B/Crnt Summer Pud 7+ Mth 4x80g

Hello, Hello, I'm a strawberry + blackcurrant summer pudding with a smooth mix of organic fruit, milk + bread. Each perfect pud is super scrummy, with absolutely no added sugar.* Who am I for? I'm perfect for little ones from 7 months and beyond! *I contain naturally occurring sugars

My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of just good stuff! I said they have to be super fun + tasty too and he agreed! Ellax

I'm packed in a protective atmosphere. EU Organic - ES-ECO-020-CV, EU/Non-EU Agriculture FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C009279, www.fsc.org Certified B Corporation - This little B means we're working every day to be a better business!

Smooth + fruity Perfect puds No added sugar I'm organic No fruit concentrates Nothing artificial Just good stuff Easy to open

Pack size: 320G

No added sugar

Ingredients

Organic Whole Milk 48%, Organic Apples 22%, Organic Strawberries 18%, Organic Breadcrumbs 8% (Organic Wheat Flour, Yeast**), Organic Blackcurrants 4%, Other Stuff 0%, **I have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Net Contents

4 x 80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Using me: Give me a stir before eating. I'm yummy at any temperature. To warm me, stand me in hot water. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.

Lower age limit

7 Months