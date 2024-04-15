We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Deli Kitchen 4 Sliced Focaccia 300g

Deli Kitchen 4 Sliced Focaccia 300g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.60

£0.53/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each Bread (75g) contains
Energy
862kJ
204kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.62g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) per 100g

4 Sliced Flatbreads made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4.5%)
Here at Deli Kitchen HQ our vision is to innovate mealtimes. We start each day with a "what if?" And end with our customer (that's you!). We asked 'what if sandwiches could be tastier, healthier, less boring?' We asked 'what if sandwiches could be, well, less bready?!' Then we put our inventive, curious & slightly eccentric heads together and came up with a range of tasty, easy to use flatbreads. Start your day with a "what if?", Follow your curiosity, and join us in innovating mealtimes!
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Super softMade with Extra Virgin Olive OilSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4.5%), Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Wheat Starch

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using EU and non-EU wheat flour

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

300g ℮

View all Flatbreads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here