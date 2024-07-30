New
The Snack Organisation Lemongrass & Chilli Rice Crackers 100g

The Snack Organisation Lemongrass & Chilli Rice Crackers 100g

£1.00

£1.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
438kJ
105kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

-

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1753kJ

Rice crackers are a healthy and delicious snack great with dips or as a snack.
Rice crackers are a healthy and delicious snack great with dips or as a snack.
105 Calories per 1/4 pack servingGluten freeSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Rice (85.7%), Rice Bran Oil (Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Antioxidant (Tocopherols), Soy Sauce Powder (Salt, Soy, Rice, Maltodextrin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Galangal Powder, Coriander Powder, Kaffir Lime Leaf Powder, Lime Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Lemongrass Flavour (0.02%) (Natural Flavouring, Vegetable Oil, Antioxidant (Tochopherol)), Chilli Extract (0.01%)

Allergy Information

May contain: Sesame, Celery and Mustard. For allergen, see information in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 4

Net Contents

100g ℮

