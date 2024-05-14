Tesco Finest La Pepato Porchetta, Pecorino and Pepper Pizza 445g

A wood fired pizza base topped with white sauce made with pecorino cheese and black pepper, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, porchetta, regato medium fat hard cheese, rocket and parsley.

48 hour fermented sourdough, hand stretched pizza. Baked in a wood fired oven on lava stone to create a crisp egg shell Napoli style pizza base. Topped with a creamy black pepper and pecorino sauce. It is then topped with slices hand torn Porchetta and topped with shavings of regato cheese. Finish this gourmet pizza with fresh rocket and parsley once cooked. *A creamy black pepper and pecorino sauce is topped with slices of hand torn Porchetta and finished with shavings of regato cheese. Garnish with Fresh Rocket once cooked GOURMET PIZZA SOURDOUGH BASE 48 HOURS FERMENTED | HAND STRETCHED

Pack size: 445G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Porchetta (6%) [Pork Loin, Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Flavouring, Dextrose, Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Garlic Powder, Basil, Onion Powder, Coriander, Fennel, Clove, Marjoram, Oregano, Pepper, Parsley, Rosemary, Thyme, Ginger], Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Semolina (Wheat), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Rocket, Tomato Paste, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Yeast, Cornflour, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Deactivated Yeast, Maize Starch, Wheat Gluten, Butter (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), White Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Wheat Starch, Malted Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

445g e