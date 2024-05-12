Kylie Minogue Prosecco 75Cl

An elegant sparkling wine with aromas of green apples, pears with a hint of blossom

Vinification Details

The must is obtained by very soft pressing of solely Glera grapes, then 50% undergoes an initial fermentation at a controlled temperature of 18° C. (64° F.) while the remaining 50% is stored at 0° C. (32° F.) as unfermented must. Lately they are assembled and transferred into pressurized stainless steel tanks where the wine is made sparkling using the traditional Charmat method.

History

Founded in May 2020, Kylie Minogue Wines has sold over 15 million bottles globally (that's over 90 million glasses of Kylie Minogue Wine poured) and are available to purchase in 31 countries. With a portfolio of nine wines, including the number one selling premium branded Rosé, Prosecco Rosé and 0% Alcohol Sparkling Rosé in the UK, the brand has achieved remarkable success in just over 4 years.

Regional Information