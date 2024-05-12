We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Root & Soul Courgette & cavalo nero with creamy white wine braised lentils 380g

Root & Soul Courgette & cavalo nero with creamy white wine braised lentils 380g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
300kcal
1253kJ
15%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Fat
13.9g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Salt
1.94g

high

32%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 364kJ / 87kcal

Courgette and cavolo nero with green lentils, single cream and white wine, topped with feta cheese.
Modern & colourful dishes making veggies the star of the show; with grains, nuts & seeds, unlocking the delicious flavours of plants.Risotto inspired green lentil mix braised with lemon zest, crème fraiche, white wine and parsley. Topped with sliced and seasoned roasted courgettes, steamed cavolo nero and a sprinkle of tangy feta crumb. Perfect as a meal or a side dish.
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Courgette (53%), Cavolo Nero (10%), Green Lentils, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Water, Feta Cheese (Milk) (3%), White Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Garlic Purée, Parsley, Salt, Cornflour, Lemon Zest, Mint, Cracked Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g e

