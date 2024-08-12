New
McVitie's Digestives Seriously Chocolatey Biscuits 250g

5(16)
£1.90

£0.76/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each biscuit contains
Energy
347kJ
83kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

-

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

-

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

-

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Cocoa Flavoured Wheatmeal Biscuits with Dark Chocolate Chips, Half Coated in Milk Chocolate
McVitie's most indulgent biscuits yet: a crunchy cocoa biscuit, topped with a layer of the Nation's favourite silky-smooth milk chocolate and packed full of dark chocolate chips.Enjoy a little break from the everyday, McVitie's biscuits are True Originals.
McVitie's biscuits are True Originals.
® Registered Trade Mark of pladis (UK) Limited.
The triple choc oneSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Flour (36%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (25%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour (9%), Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Natural Cocoa Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 15

Net Contents

250g ℮

