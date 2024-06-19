Linda McCartney's Quick Cook 2 Vegetarian Lamb Steaks 220g

Vegetarian Lamb-Style Steaks Made from Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein, Onion and Seasoning.

In 1991, Linda's love of animals, the planet, food and family inspired a revolutionary new veggle food company. Today more than ever, its caring and sustainable values make us proud to be part of what she started. Plant-based food for planet earth, from our heart to your home. The McCartney Family

Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (72%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion (9%), Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Chickpea Flour, Onion Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Malted Barley Extract, Mint, Parsley, Black Pepper, Acid: Citric Acid, Thyme

Allergy Information

May also contain other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in capitals.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

220g ℮