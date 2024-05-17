New
Wrigley's Extra Peppermint Sugarfree Chewing Gum 5 x 10 Pieces 70g

Vegetarian

Sugarfree Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Mint Flavour.A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.Value pack**Compared with a single pack purchase
SugarfreeExtra Sugarfree Gum is beneficial for dental health as it helps to neutralise plaque acidsOral Health Foundation ApprovedIrish Dental Association ApprovedSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 70G
Sugarfree

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Sorbitol, Maltitol, Aspartame, Mannitol, Acesulfame K), Gum Base, Flavourings, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Antioxidant (BHA)

Allergy Information

Contains: Soya

Net Contents

5 x 14g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Chew for at least 20 minutes after eating and drinking.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

