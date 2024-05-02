Wasabi Chicken Katsu Curry Bites 195g

Chicken katsu curry bites made with sushi rice, chicken, curry sauce and edamame bean, coated in panko breadcrumbs, served with curry mayonnaiseDiscover more tantalising flavours online...wasabi.uk.com
Succulent chicken, sushi rice & edamame beans coated in a golden panko breadcrumb, served with curry mayonnaiseMmm... Katsu! Bringing one of Japan's most-loved comfort foods in bitesize moreish delights.Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.
Japanese style: in a box
Pack size: 195G
Ingredients
Fried Chicken Katsu Curry Bites (Chicken Katsu Curry Mix (Cooked Sushi Rice (Water, White Sushi Rice), Chicken (17%), Curry Mix (9%) (Curry Paste (Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Canola Oil), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Curry Powder (Turmeric, Coriander, Cumin, Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Fennel, Red Pepper, Dill, Dried Tangerine Peel, Spices), Corn Starch, Onion Powder (Onion Flakes, Soybean Powder, Glucose, Maltose), Dextrin, Garlic Powder (Dried Garlic, Defatted Soybean, Glucose, Maltose), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E631, E627), Colour (E150(a)), Yeast Extract, Emulsifiers (E473, E471, E322 (Soy)), Soybean Paste (Soybean, Salt, Rice), Defatted Soybean, Acidity Regulators
(E330, E296), Red Pepper, Fermented Wheat Seasoning (Wheat, Yeast Extract, Dextrin), Flavourings), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt), Edamame Bean (Soybean)), Batter Mix (Water, Flour Mix (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt)), Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Acid (E270), Antioxidant (E300)), Rapeseed Oil, Predust (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rice), Panko Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Antioxidant (E306)), Salt, Yeast, Colour (E160(c))), Curry Mayonnaise Sachet (Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Gluten Free Soy
Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Onion Powder, Ground Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Stabilisers (E415, E412), Ground Cumin, Thickeners (E1414, E1450), Ground Coriander, Preservative (E202), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Cassia, Nutmeg, Star Anise, Ground Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (E270), Fennel Powder, Ground Cardamom, Cayenne Pepper (Chilli Powder, Paprika), Ground Cloves, Ground Bay Leaf, Allspice, Ground Ginger)
Allergy Information
Made in a production kitchen that uses or handles Sesame, Fish, Crustaceans, Barley Gluten, Sulphur dioxide/Sulphites, Peanuts, Nuts and Milk. For allergen, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredient in bold.
Net Contents
195g