Wasabi Chicken Katsu Curry Bites 195g

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Remove chicken katsu bites from packaging & place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven

Instructions: Pre-heat oven Remove cardboard sleeve & sauce sachet Remove chicken katsu bites from packaging & place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 15 min Stand for 1 min Dip into sauce & tuck in Do not reheat

Keep in fridge. See front of pack for 'use by' date

Made in a production kitchen that uses or handles Sesame, Fish, Crustaceans, Barley Gluten, Sulphur dioxide/Sulphites, Peanuts, Nuts and Milk. For allergen, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredient in bold.

Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.

Succulent chicken, sushi rice & edamame beans coated in a golden panko breadcrumb, served with curry mayonnaise Mmm... Katsu! Bringing one of Japan's most-loved comfort foods in bitesize moreish delights.

Chicken katsu curry bites made with sushi rice, chicken, curry sauce and edamame bean, coated in panko breadcrumbs, served with curry mayonnaise Discover more tantalising flavours online... wasabi.uk.com

