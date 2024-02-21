We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Pure Via Stevia Sweetener 370g

Pure Via Stevia Sweetener 370g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£14.86/kg

Vegan

Steviol glycosides from Stevia based table-top sweetener.
Stevia**extracts from stevia plant (steviol glycosides)Teeth friendly††Consumption of foods/drinks containing erythritol and steviol glycosides instead of sugar contributes to the maintenance of tooth mineralization.
Discover a world of sweetness derived from nature and perfectly crafted for you and your family. We believe in great tasting products made with carefully selected ingredients so you can enjoy the sweet life. Pure Via. Pure Joy®
Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.Pure Via and Pure Via. Pure Joy are registered trademarks of Whole Earth Sweetener Co. LLC.©2022 Merisant Company 2, SARL.
The Perfect Sugar Alternative0 Sugar & CaloriesPlant BasedKeto FriendlySugar Like Crunchy TextureGreat TasteNo Artificial Colours or FlavoursGluten-Free & Vegan FriendlyKosher - KLBD
Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia (0.79%), Natural Flavourings

Number of uses

Servings per package: 185, Serving Size: 2 g

Net Contents

370g ℮

Preparation and Usage

370g = 740g of sugar1/2 teaspoon (2g) of Pure Via® Stevia 0 calories as sweet as 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar 16 caloriesTastes great in tea and coffee or sprinkled on your favourite foods, and it's perfect for baking too!

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

View all Sweeteners & Sugar Substitutes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here