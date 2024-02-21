Pure Via Stevia Sweetener 370g

Steviol glycosides from Stevia based table-top sweetener.

Stevia* *extracts from stevia plant (steviol glycosides) Teeth friendly† †Consumption of foods/drinks containing erythritol and steviol glycosides instead of sugar contributes to the maintenance of tooth mineralization.

The Perfect Sugar Alternative 0 Sugar & Calories Plant Based Keto Friendly Sugar Like Crunchy Texture Great Taste No Artificial Colours or Flavours Gluten-Free & Vegan Friendly Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia (0.79%), Natural Flavourings

Number of uses

Servings per package: 185, Serving Size: 2 g

Net Contents

370g ℮

Preparation and Usage

370g = 740g of sugar 1/2 teaspoon (2g) of Pure Via® Stevia 0 calories as sweet as 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar 16 calories Tastes great in tea and coffee or sprinkled on your favourite foods, and it's perfect for baking too!

