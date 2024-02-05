SERVED Premium Cocktail Passion Fruit Martini 250ml

SERVED Passion Fruit Martini 250ml

Bar quality Passion Fruit Martini made with a double measure of premium four-times distilled vodka, wonky passion fruit, and vanilla for a refreshing, tropical flavour, and a touch of natural sweetness. 8% ABV. Double Measure of Premium Vodka. No Added Sugar and 100% Natural. Ready to Drink.

Owned by singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding, SERVED creates award-winning drinks made for modern lifestyles without compromising flavour - for those who want to live life to the full, never miss a moment, and tread lightly on our planet.

Double Measure of Premium Vodka Gluten free Ready to Drink We use wonky fruit to reduce food waste 100% Natural Nothing artificial No Added Sugar Entirely from plants & 100% vegan Premium Cocktail

Pack size: 250ML

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Served Pure™ Vodka, Juice from Concentrate (Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Grape) Cellulose Gum, Natural Flavourings, Malic Acid, Natural Colouring (Carrot, Blackcurrent, Carotenes)

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

250ml ℮

