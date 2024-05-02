CODORNIU HERENCIA CAVA BRUT 75CL

Fresh with intense aromas of apple and pleasant citrus notes

Vinification Details

This Cava is made from a blend of the three classic varietals of Parellada, Xarello and Macabeu. Once initial fermentation and blending has taken place, the wine undergoes its second fermentation in the bottle, which is the traditional method like champagne. The wine is therefore aged in contact with the lees in our underground cellars at a constant temperature of around 15c for a minimum of 9 months. After this ageing period, disgorging takes place, where the lees is removed and the dosage is determined.

History

Raventos Codorniu is the oldest winery in Spain, founded almost 500 years ago in 1551. They are also famous for being the inventors of Cava in 1872, which is a Spanish sparkling wine made in the same "traditional method" as champagne. Since then, they have expanded their business to include 15 wineries in some of the most famous wine growing regions including Rioja, Ribera del Duero & Priorat in Spain and Napa Valley in California. Codorniu focus on sustainability and creating great value wines.

Regional Information