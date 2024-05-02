We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

CODORNIU HERENCIA CAVA BRUT 75CL

£8.00

£8.00/75cl

Vegan

Cava Brut
Herencia is a Cava made with a blend of the traditional grape varieties: Macabeu, Xarel-lo and Parellada. Pale gold in colour with fine, persistent bubbles.Fresh with intense aromas of apple and pleasant citrus notes. Cava is made according to the traditional method. The second fermentation, to produce bubbles and the unique flavour, takes place in this bottle.
V-Label International - V-LABEL.COM
Suitable for Vegans
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains Sulfites

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

White

Grape Variety

Parellada, Xarello , Macabeo

Wine Maker

Bruno Colomer

Producer

Codorniu S.A.

Country

Spain

Net Contents

75cl

Type of Closure

Cork Stopper

