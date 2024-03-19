Arla Jord Chilled Oat Drink 1L

Oat Drink, Enriched with Vitamin D and Folic Acid (Vitamin B9), Pasteurised.

Discover the Nordic way! This smooth, mild and balanced Arla JÖRD Oat drink is made from Nordic Oats. 100% Plant based and fortified with vitamins D and B9 (Folic Acid), as well as being a source of fibre. Blend into your smoothie, drink it with your tea of coffee, pour over your cereal or use in cooking and baking.

In the Nordics it's often the simple things in life that give us the most pleasure. And one thing we can all agree on, is that good taste matters. That's why we use Nordic oats to create a taste that's utterly delicious, however you enjoy it. Enjoy the smooth, mild and balanced taste of Arla JÖRD Oat drink, made from Nordic oats. Blend into your smoothie, drink it with your tea of coffee, pour over your cereal or use in cooking and baking. Our drinks are fortified with vitamins D and B9, as well as being a source of fibre.

V-Label (European Vegetarian Union) - Vegetarian, V-LABEL.EU

Fresh Tasting Source of Vitamin D Source of Fibre 100% Plant-Based Source of Folic Acid (Vitamin B9) Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 1L

Source of Vitamin D Source of Fibre Source of Folic Acid (Vitamin B9)

Ingredients

Water, Oats (12%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Fibre, Salt, Vitamin D, Folic Acid (Vitamin B9)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage