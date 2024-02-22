We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Douwe Egberts Pure Gold Paper Refill Instant Coffee 150G

Freeze dried instant coffee
Crafted with over 260 years of blending and roasting expertise, enjoy the well-balanced and aromatic flavour of Douwe Egberts Pure Gold. Now in a home recyclable paper refill pack to reduce packaging waste*.- HOME RECYCLABLE. The first paper packaging refill pack for instant coffee, which can be easily recycled at home.- REFILL & RECYCLE. Use our paper refill packs to refill your Douwe Egberts stopper jar at home and sit back and enjoy, knowing you're making a difference with every cup.- RESPONSIBLY SOURCED COFFEE. Douwe Egberts is proudly part of JDE Peet’s Common Grounds programme where we aim to positively impact people and planet. Responsible sourcing is one of the ways we make a positive impact, helping farmers and communities in the coffee-growing regions thrive. Find out more at: www.douwe-egberts.co.uk/sustainability/- 260 YEARS OF EXPERTISE. Since 1753 Douwe Egberts has been dedicated to the craftsmanship of coffee.- QUALITY ASSURED. Our coffee beans are expertly blended and roasted to bring you coffee satisfaction in every cup.*This pack uses 97% less packaging material per gram of coffee vs Douwe Egberts 190G glass jar & lid.How to enjoy:Always use freshly boiled water, just off the boil. For a perfect cup of coffee use: 1 rounded teaspoon for 1 cup,Pack Size: 150G. Suggested serving size = 1.6g. 93 servings per pack.Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Store in a cool, dry place.About Douwe Egberts:Since 1753 Douwe Egberts has been dedicated to the craftsmanship of coffee. The Douwe Egberts seal is your assurance of our constant quality and high standards. Our coffee experts select beans from the best plantations from around the world based on taste characteristics and appearance.
Medium RoastNew Paper Refill Pack
Pack size: 150G

Net Contents

150g ℮

