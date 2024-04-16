Richmond Roast Chicken Sausages 410g

Chicken sausages with roast chicken flavouring For verification visit: www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Loved by the whole family for over 130 years, we bring everyone together with delicious heart-warming food. Whether it's pork, chicken or meat-free, we've got something tasty for everyone, no matter who is at the table.

Richmond's is a registered trademark.

Best Ever Recipe The nation's favourite sausage brand

Pack size: 410G

Ingredients

Chicken (64%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Soya Protein, Citrus Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator: Diphosphates, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Garlic Powder, **This just keeps them fresh for longer!

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx 4 servings

Net Contents

410g ℮