Root & Soul Roasted Broccoli & Rice Layered Salad 370g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 892kJ
-
- 212kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.2g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11.5g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.70g
- 12%of the reference intake
low
low
medium
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Rice [Water, Brown Rice], Cooked Black Rice [Water, Black Rice], Chickpea, Soy and Chilli Sauce [Water, Chickpeas, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Lemongrass, Glucose Syrup, Soya Bean, Red Chilli Purée, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Cane Molasses, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Maltodextrin, Cayenne Pepper], Red Cabbage, Water, Spring Onion, Edamame Soya Beans, Green Beans, Broccoli, Cider Vinegar, Coriander, Pumpkin Seeds, Beetroot, Red Onion, Parsley, Fructose, Garlic Purée, Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Chilli Powder, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Onion Juice, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, White Pepper, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin].
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (185g)
|Energy
|482kJ / 115kcal
|892kJ / 212kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|5.2g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|31.6g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|11.5g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|4.6g
|Protein
|4.0g
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.70g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
