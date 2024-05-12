Root & Soul Roasted Broccoli & Rice Layered Salad 370g

Cooked brown and black rice, spring onion, edamame soya beans, green beans and broccoli, pickled vegetable slaw with a spicy chilli and soy sauce, coriander and pumpkin seeds, with a sachet of chickpea, soy and chilli sauce.

modern & colourful dishes making veggies the star of the show; with grains, nuts & seeds, unlocking the delicious flavours of plants. with a fiery Gochujang sauce

Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Rice [Water, Brown Rice], Cooked Black Rice [Water, Black Rice], Chickpea, Soy and Chilli Sauce [Water, Chickpeas, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Lemongrass, Glucose Syrup, Soya Bean, Red Chilli Purée, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Cane Molasses, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Maltodextrin, Cayenne Pepper], Red Cabbage, Water, Spring Onion, Edamame Soya Beans, Green Beans, Broccoli, Cider Vinegar, Coriander, Pumpkin Seeds, Beetroot, Red Onion, Parsley, Fructose, Garlic Purée, Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Chilli Powder, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Onion Juice, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, White Pepper, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin].

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

370g e