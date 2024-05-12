We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Root & Soul Roasted Broccoli & Rice Layered Salad 370g

£4.50

£12.16/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (185g)
Energy
892kJ
212kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.5g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.70g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 482kJ / 115kcal

Cooked brown and black rice, spring onion, edamame soya beans, green beans and broccoli, pickled vegetable slaw with a spicy chilli and soy sauce, coriander and pumpkin seeds, with a sachet of chickpea, soy and chilli sauce.
modern & colourful dishes making veggies the star of the show; with grains, nuts & seeds, unlocking the delicious flavours of plants.with a fiery Gochujang sauce
Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Rice [Water, Brown Rice], Cooked Black Rice [Water, Black Rice], Chickpea, Soy and Chilli Sauce [Water, Chickpeas, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Lemongrass, Glucose Syrup, Soya Bean, Red Chilli Purée, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Cane Molasses, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Maltodextrin, Cayenne Pepper], Red Cabbage, Water, Spring Onion, Edamame Soya Beans, Green Beans, Broccoli, Cider Vinegar, Coriander, Pumpkin Seeds, Beetroot, Red Onion, Parsley, Fructose, Garlic Purée, Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Chilli Powder, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Onion Juice, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, White Pepper, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin].

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

370g e

