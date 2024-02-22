Tropicana Fruit Sensation Peach & Raspberry Juice Drink 1 Litre

Raspberry Juice from Concentrate and Peach Puree Drink Sweetened with Concentrated Apple and Grape Juice With Vanilla Flavour.

Enjoy this thirst-quenching juice drink made with freshly pressed fruit combined with just the right amount of water for a juicy delight.

No-one understands juice quite like Tropicana Pioneers of quality pure fruit juice since 1947. Our Founder, Anthony T. Rossi, had one Ambition to bring the delicious taste of fresh tasting juice to breakfast tables everywhere.

The Original Fruit Sensation Deliciously & Refreshing Made with real fruit juice

Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Water (58%), Fruit Juice from Concentrate (Apple, Raspberry 10%, White Grape), Yellow Peach Puree (9%), Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Natural Peach Flavouring Extracts of Apple Safflower, And Carrot, Acid: Citric Acid

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 to 7 servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before serving, separation is natural.

