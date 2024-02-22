We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tropicana Fruit Sensation Peach & Raspberry Juice Drink 1 Litre

£1.75

£0.18/100ml

Raspberry Juice from Concentrate and Peach Puree Drink Sweetened with Concentrated Apple and Grape Juice With Vanilla Flavour.
Enjoy this thirst-quenching juice drink made with freshly pressed fruit combined with just the right amount of water for a juicy delight.
No-one understands juice quite like TropicanaPioneers of quality pure fruit juice since 1947. Our Founder, Anthony T. Rossi, had one Ambition to bring the delicious taste of fresh tasting juice to breakfast tables everywhere.
Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2024.
The OriginalFruit SensationDeliciously & RefreshingMade with real fruit juice
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Water (58%), Fruit Juice from Concentrate (Apple, Raspberry 10%, White Grape), Yellow Peach Puree (9%), Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Natural Peach Flavouring Extracts of Apple Safflower, And Carrot, Acid: Citric Acid

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 to 7 servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before serving, separation is natural.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

