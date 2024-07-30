Wrigley's Extra Blueberry Flavour Sugarfree Chewing Gum 5 x 10 Pieces 70g

Sugarfree Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Blueberry Flavour. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.

Extra chewing gum is a sugarfree gum with sweeteners and a Blueberry flavour so you can feel fresh wherever the day takes you. Slip one of these Extra chewing gum packs into your bag for post-gym freshness or to stay cool, calm, and collected while you show your schedule who’s boss. Or keep some chewing gum on hand when working or studying. Extra sugarfree gum is beneficial for dental health as it helps to neutralise plaque acids. It's Oral Health Foundation Approved & Irish Dental Association Approved, Suitable for Vegetarians and Sugarfree. This Extra Blueberry flavour chewing gum multipack contains 5 packs of 10 pieces. That’s 50 pieces of Blueberry flavour chewing gum!

Sugarfree chewing gum pieces bursting with an invigorating blueberry flavour, giving you that fresh feeling. Frantic day ahead? Slip Extra chewing gum into your bag to stay fresh through whatever adventure the day takes you on. Whether that's a busy day at work, a self-care day, or last-minute plans with friends. Not feeling the office vibes? Working from home not working? Reach for Extra chewing gum for that much-needed five minutes screen break and a freshness boost that'll get you back on track. Extra sugarfree gum is beneficial for dental health as it helps to neutralise plaque acids. It's Oral Health Foundation Approved, Irish Dental Association Approved and suitable for vegetarians. Multipack chewing gum containing 5 packs with 10 pieces in each pack. That’s 50 pieces of Extra Blueberry flavour chewing gum!

Pack size: 70G

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Xylitol, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Gum Base, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Humectant (Glycerol), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Emulsifier (SOYA Lecithin), Acid (Fumaric Acid), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Antioxidant (BHA)

Allergy Information

Contains: SOYA

Net Contents

5 x 70g