THIS Isn't Chicken Plant Based Thighs 220g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: We recommend keeping the thighs whole for ultimate succulence & crispy skin. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Ensure product is piping hot before consuming.

Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat oven to 200°C. Place thighs on a tray and drizzle with 1 tsp of oil. Cook for 13-16 mins until golden brown all over.

Shallow Fry