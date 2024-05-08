We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Sides XIX Buffalo Chicken Strips 35g

Sides XIX Buffalo Chicken Strips 35g

£2.50

£71.43/kg

Chicken breast, marinated and cooked over natural wood with added smoke flavouring.
Chicken breast, marinated and cooked over natural wood with added smoke flavouring.
From the makers of quality provisions legendary flavour wild west jerky
High Protein SnackingGluten Free13g Protein91 Calories Per Pack
Pack size: 35G
High Protein Snacking

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (170g Chicken per 100g of Chicken Jerky), Sugar, Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Apple Powder (Dehydrated Apple, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Salt, Spices, Potato Fibre, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Nitrite, Oregano, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Produce of

Made in the UK using chicken from the UK and EU Produced in the UK

Net Contents

35g ℮

