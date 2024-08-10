La Famiglia Rana Braised Beef with Red Wine Ravioli 250g

3.5(2)
£4.00

£16.00/kg

Fresh Egg Pasta with a Braised Beef and "Amarone Della Valpolicella D.O.C.G." Red Wine Filling
Braised Beef & Red Wine RavioliFresh ravioli parcels filled with a delightfully succulent beef that has been braised with rich Amarone della Valpolicella D.O.C.G.* red wine. We suggest serving with a beef, mushroom & rosemary jus for a special meal.*D.O.C.G.*: Designation of origin and guaranteed.
Our family has been making fresh pasta for Italian dinner tables since 1962. For our most special range, we've sourced vibrant ingredients of the highest quality from the most delicious corners of Italy. Our chefs in Verona have paired these ingredients with our finest egg pasta to create these exquisite ravioli that will delight with each bite.
Made with Authentic Italian Red Wine - Amarone Della Valpolicella D.O.C.G
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Filling 60%: Braised Beef 31% (Beef 99%, Salt, Pepper, Rosemary), Ricotta Cheese (from Milk), Cream (from Milk), "Amarone della Valpolicella D.O.C.G* Red Wine" 7%, Sunflower Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano PDO** Cheese (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Breadcrumbs (Soft Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast), Butter (from Milk), Carrots 3%, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk, Celery and Wheat), Vegetable Fibres (from Corn and Potato), Rice Flour, Tomato Concentrate, Salt, Garlic, Onion, Honey, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Roasted Onion, Corn Starch, Porcini Mushroom Powder (Boletus Edulis and its group), Black Pepper, Rosemary, Pasta 40%: Soft Wheat Flour, Eggs 30%, Durum Wheat Semolina, *D.O.C.G.*: Designation of origin and guaranteed, **PDO: Protected designation of origin

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Fish, Crustaceans, Molluscs, Mustard and Soybeans. For allergen including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Top Tip: Sometimes fresh ravioli can stick together a bit. If this happens, don't pull them apart- they should separate naturally while cooking.

