Loacker Chocolaterie Dark Chocolate Wafer Bars 4 x 17.5g

£2.00

£2.86/100g

Crispy wafers with dark chocolate cream filling (51%) coated with dark chocolate
Less than 100cals per bar.Crispy wafers with a pinch of cocoa are filled with two lavish layers of fine flavor dark chocolate cream. All coated with intense dark chocolate, with 60% cocoa. This most delicious snack makes for a truly sublime break.
For almost a century, Loacker wafer have been produced in the heart of the Italian Alps, where the water is fresh, and the air is pure. And they still are. Loacker is a family brand staying true to its values, never accepting compromise on quality, and committed to providing pure and wholesome natural goodness.
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar) 8% in the Cream Filling, Soy Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier Soy Lecithin, Hazelnuts, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Whole Milk Powder, Concentrated Apple Juice, Peanut Butter, Spices, Almonds, Bourbon Vanilla Pods

May contain Mustard and Sesame.

Product of Italy

4 x 17.5g ℮

