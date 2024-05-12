Charlie Bigham's Tandoori Chicken Wings 375g

Charlie Bigham's Tandoori CKN Wings 375g Over twenty five years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.com To find out more about us and the chance to win prizes, visit bighams.com 30% Less cardboard! We're striving for a greener planet. Find out more: www.bighams.com/environment Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Pack size: 375G

Ingredients

Cooked Chicken Wings (88%), Yoghurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Tandoori Curry Powder (Ground Paprika, Colour: Paprika Extract, Flavour Enhancer: Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Chillies, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Cloves, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Ginger), Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Ground Coriander, Smoked Paprika, Ground Cumin, Colour: Paprika Extract, Fenugreek, Ground Chillies, Black Pepper, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Dill, Ground Ginger, Ground Cloves, Secret ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

375g ℮