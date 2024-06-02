La Famiglia Rana Sicilian Style Vegetable Girasoli 250g

Fresh Egg Pasta with a Tomato, Aubergines, Green Olives and Pine Nuts Filling

Fresh girasoli parcels filled with a generous and mouthwatering medley of aubergines, tomatoes, onions and capers. We suggest serving with sliced courgettes, sautéed aubergines, fresh baby spinach and a garnish of black pepper for a special meal.

Our family has been making fresh pasta for Italian dinner tables since 1962. For our most special range, we've sourced vibrant ingredients of the highest quality from the most delicious corners of Italy. Our chefs in Verona have paired these ingredients with our finest egg pasta to create these exquisite girasoli that will delight with each bite.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C136152, www.fsc.org

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Filling 60%: Chopped Tomatoes 20%, Fried Aubergines 15% (Aubergine, Sunflower Oil), Green Olives in Brine 8% (Olives, Water, Salt), Ricotta Cheese (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate 5%, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese (from Milk), Vegetable Fibres (Corn and Potato), Breadcrumbs (Soft Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast), Grated Cheese (from Milk), Pine Nuts 2, 5%, Basil Preparation (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Lactose (from Milk), Basil 1, 3%, Capers in Brine 1, 2% (Capers, Water, Wine Vinegar, Salt), Salt, Garlic, Starches (From Pea, Potato and Corn), Natural Flavourings, Pasta 40%: Soft Wheat Flour, Eggs 30%, Durum Wheat Semolina

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Fish, Crustaceans, Molluscs, Mustard, Soybeans and Celery. For allergen including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

