Freee Cinnamon Hoops. Gluten Free, Organic & Vegan 300g

£2.70

£0.90/100g

Vegan

Gluten free Organic Cinnamon Hoops Crunchy hoops made with maize and cinnamon.
Enjoy a burst of cinnamon in your bowl...Begin your day with a cheerful bowl of cinnamon hoops. Made from organically- grown maize, our hoops are delicately sprinkled with warming cinnamon and a little sugar to celebrate some of nature's finest flavours. With every spoonful, picture yourself in tropical forests, where native cinnamon trees grow and colourful birdlife soar. Savour the flavour and give yourself a delicious start to your day.
My gluten free journey began in 1978 when I discovered how difficult was to find suitable grains and foods for a gluten free diet. The distinctive attributes of alternative grains and their ability to create spectacular dishes is still my inspiration. With a Freee breakfast cereal in my cupboard, I'm ready for the day ahead. It's great starting my morning with a tasty, organic breakfast. Visit freee-foods.co.uk and browse our award winning flour, pasta, cookies and oat bars.ClareFounder. Freee
EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non EU agricultureSoil Association Organic, Non UK agriculture
Gluten FreeOrganicSuitable for VegansKosher - KLBD Parvee
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Maize Flour* 75%, Sugar*, Salt, Cinnamon*0.5%, *Organic produce

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Produce of

Made in the UK with EU and non-EU maize

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 10 servings

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage

TipsWhy not...- Serve with your favourite milk and top with grated apple or seasonal berries.- Pop them in your lunchbox and enjoy as a mid-afternoon snack.- Try our chocolate stars, supergrain hoops, fruit & fibre flakes, cereal flakes, fibre flakes, corn flakes and porridge oats.

