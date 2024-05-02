Mockingbird Raw Activate Virgin Juice 750ml

Cold-Pressed Blend of Fruit Juices, Purées, Chicory Fibret, Spirulina and Added Vitamins. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. Find out more MOCKINGBIRDRAWPRESS.COM

Prebiotic† & 100% daily vitamins* Vitamins A, B, C, & D* †Every serve contains 2.4g of your 12g per day chicory inulin, which promotes normal digestive function by increasing stool frequency. *Every serve contains 100% of your recommended daily allowance of vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin C & vitamin D3. No added sugar‡ ‡Naturally occurring from fruit. This juice is high in vitamin B6 & C. Vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism. Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. From Branch to Bottle, We Do No Harm: Fresh fruit to craft every bottle Cold-pressed raw for the perfect taste High-pressure treated to protect the good stuff Small batch blended and bottled

Great taste 2023 Separation is a sign of freshness Crafted with guava, white grape, coconut, passion fruit & spirulina 1 of Your 5-a-Day With Only 78 Kcal Per Serve Cold-Pressed for Taste & Nutrition High pressure processed (HPP)

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

5 Pressed Apples, 1 1/2 Pressed Guava (11%), Splash of Coconut Water (11%), 9 Crushed White Grapes (6%), Pressed Passion Fruit (2%), Chicory Root Fibre (2%), Squeeze of Lime, Sprinkle of Spirulina (0.3%), Vitamin A, B1, B6, B12, C (Ascorbic Acid), D3

Number of uses

This bottle contains 5 servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage