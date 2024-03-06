We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Chicken, Chorizo & Prawn Paella 400g

Tesco Finest Chicken, Chorizo & Prawn Paella 400g

£4.25

£10.62/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
422kcal
1778kJ
21%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

low

3%of the reference intake
Fat
9.9g

low

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

low

13%of the reference intake
Salt
2.42g

high

40%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 469kJ / 111kcal

Cooked risotto rice with cooked marinated chicken thigh pieces, king prawns, red pepper, peas and chorizo pork sausage in a tomato and smoked paprika sauce.
Our chefs use only the finest ingredients to create Spanish inspired vibrant flavoursWith spicy chorizo, king prawns, marinated, flame seared British chicken and a tomato and smoked paprika sauce with a splash of sherry.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Risotto Rice, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tomato Passata, Paprika, Carrot, Corn Starch, Leek, Colour (Curcumin)], Water, Cooked Marinated Chicken (10%) [Chicken Thigh, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Paprika, Oregano, Black Pepper], King Prawn (Crustacean) (5%), Red Pepper, Tomato, Peas, Chorizo Pork Sausage (2.5%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Chilli Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Sage, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Onion, Chicken Extract, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Smoked Water, Garlic Purée, Sherry, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika Flakes, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Thyme, Rosemary, Oregano.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

