We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
M&M's Crispy Milk Chocolate Bites 107g

M&M's Crispy Milk Chocolate Bites 107g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.65

£1.54/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/3 bar = 35.6 g
Energy
722kJ
172kcal
9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2029 kJ

Milk chocolate (55%) with a rice centre (16%) in a sugar shell.Design yours happy birthday! on www.mymms.co.uk
Pack size: 107G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour (9.2%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Fat, Starch, Whey Permeate (Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Salt, Dextrin, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrose, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colours (E100 Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Flavouring, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain: Peanuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3

Net Contents

107g ℮

View all Chocolate Pouches & Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here