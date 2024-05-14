Fridge Raiders Meat-Free Vegan Southern Style Tasty Bites 60g

Roast chicken flavour rehydrated wheat protein pieces with Southern style seasoning with smoked paprika, thyme, and oregano.

Made with satisfyingly good pea protein. Just great tasting bites, fresh from the fridge. Because life's too full for empty snacks.

We're on a mission to tackle hunger pangs once and for all with real snacks of substance. We're talking bites that are ful of great taste, for snacking satisfaction that lasts.

Pack size: 60G

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Wheat Protein (Water, Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein, Natural Flavourings, Carrageenan, Konjac Gum, Salt, Oat Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Wheat Maltodextrin, Smoked Paprika, Thyme, Basil, Oregano, Yeast Extract, Shiitake Mushroom Powder, Bay Powder, Lovage Root Extract

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Soya and Sulphites. Made to a plant based recipe in a factory that also handles meat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

60g ℮