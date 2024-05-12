We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Mozzarella & Pesto Flatbread 220g

Tesco Finest Mozzarella & Pesto Flatbread 220g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a flatbread
Energy
144kcal
604kJ
7%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1162kJ / 276kcal

Flatbread topped with basil, spinach and parsley pesto finished with mozzarella medium fat soft cheese.
Slowly fermented flatbread dough, topped with a basil, spinach and regato pesto and shavings of mozzarellaSlowly fermented dough, expertly crafted and then topped with basil pesto and mozzarella
Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%), Basil Leaf (1.5%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Salt, Spinach Leaf, Flat Leaf Parsley, Malted Wheat Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Yeast.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

220g e

