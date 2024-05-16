Blue Dragon Hot Thai Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 315g

Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce.

For more than 50 years our farming partners in Thailand have been using handpicked chillies to make sweet chilli sauce & giving delicious authentic flavour to every squeeze, dip & dunk

Chilli Rating - Hot - 3 Gluten free Squeeze me on... Goujons, Wraps, Chicken, Halloumi No artificial colours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 315G

Ingredients

Water, Red Chillies (20%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Ground Garlic (6%), Pickled Garlic (5%) [Garlic, Water, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Modified Tapioca Starch, Acid (Acetic Acid), Salt, Chilli Extract

Allergy Information

May contain Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and Nuts.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand with local and imported garlic

Net Contents

315g ℮

Additives