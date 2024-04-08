We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Richmond Ready Baked Pork Sausages 264g

Richmond Ready Baked Pork Sausages 264g

£2.50

£9.47/kg

Six Cooked Pork Sausages with No Artificial Colours or FlavoursThe Nation's Favourite Sausage Brand.For verification visit: www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Our nation's favourite Richmond pork sausages come ready baked, so everyone can enjoy a delicious sarniehot or cold, perfect on the go!
Loved by the whole family for over 130 years, we bring everyone together with delicious heart-warming food.Whether it's pork, chicken or meat-free, we've got something tasty for everyone, no matter who is at the table.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C113874, www.fsc.org
Heat in 1 MinuteThe Nation's FavouriteQuick & TastyReady to EatWrapped for FreshnessWarm Up & Enjoy
Pack size: 264G

Ingredients

Pork (51%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Potato Starch, Soya Protein, Salt, Wheat Fibre, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Guar Gum*, Dextrose, Preservative, Sodium MetabiSulphite**, Flavourings, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Alpha Tocopherol, Colour: Carmine, Black Pepper Extract, Coriander Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, *A vegetable-based ingredient that helps keep our Sausages Succulent, **This just keeps them fresh for longer!

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Our Sausages are made with great tasting pork from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains approx 3 servings

Net Contents

264g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

