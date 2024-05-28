New
Pizza Express Four Cheese Pasta 600g

£6.30

£1.05/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 Pack
Energy
2064kJ
492kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
20.8g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.4g

high

57%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.90g

high

32%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 724kJ

Cooked pasta with cheese sauce topped with a cheese and herb crumb.
Dinnertime ShowtimeAt PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. That's why every dish is made with care - and flair.
Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

Cooked Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water), Water, Whole Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Single Cream (Milk), Regato Cheese (Milk) (2%), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (1.5%), Cornflour, Tapioca Flour, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Dextrose

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

600g ℮

