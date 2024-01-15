Charlie Bighams Rosemary & Sea Salt Potatoes 370g Over twenty five years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.com To find out more about us and the chance to win prizes or visit bighams.com We're striving for a greener planet. Find out more: www.bighams.com/environment Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Side Supper for Two Crispy potatoes with a sprinkling of aromatic rosemary & coarse sea salt Oven Cook in 25 Mins Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

Potatoes (93%) (Sulphites), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Polenta Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Butter (Milk), Rosemary, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Secret ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

370g ℮