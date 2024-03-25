What the Heck 2 Chicken Italia & Pesto Sausage Bombs 260g

British Chicken (58%), Basil, Tomato and Mozzarella Bombs Filled with a Pesto Style Sauce Give a Heck! Visit heckfood.co.uk to find out more about our sizzling sustainability goals. For more recipe inspiration, visit heckfood.co.uk

Our most popular and lower in fat chicken sausage recipe, packed with basil, tomato and mozzarella, and filled with a herbaceous pesto sauce kicked into overdrive with parmesan cheese and garlic! Switch up lunch, dinner and meal prep with a ‘yum’ effect and lots of extra flavour with no effort required, just get them in the oven, under the grill or in the air fryer – BOOM! Introducing a handy little shortcut to savoury deliciousness, that’s telling midweek meal boredom to get stuffed! Fire up tastebuds with our new Sausage Bombs. Layer onto ribbons of sun-blushed tomato and spinach pappardelle, with a sprinkle of Parmesan and fresh basil leaves. Or, serve with roasted Mediterranean vegetables drizzled in extra virgin olive oil and top with fresh parsley.

HECK being family run, means we can do things differently. We make our sausages, burgers, mince & meatballs in small batches right here on our farm in Yorkshire. Although small, we’re big on premium quality & flavour. We make something for everyone! Our uncompromising attitude & passionate team produce the tastiest, healthiest food for all your family. Everything we produce is gluten free and is made in a 100% nut free factory. We are proudly British. So, what are you waiting for? Flavour you can swear by! We are all about tasty British food but we're putting sustainability on the menu to make a H.E.C.K. of a difference

British Chicken (58%), Pesto Sauce (23%) (Water, Whole Milk (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Spinach Puree, Grana Padano Cheese (Milk) (Cows Milk, Salt, Calves Rennet, Lyzozyme (Egg)), Basil, Garlic Puree, Cornflour, Sodium Alginate, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Light Brown Sugar, (White Sugar, Molasses), Black Pepper, Lemon Zest, Black Pepper), Water, Gluten Free Crumb (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre), Seasoning (Salt, Gluten Free Rice Flour, Sugar, Dried Leek, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite**), Spice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Spice Extract, Herb Extract), Oven Dried Tomato (1.5%), Basil (1%), Mozzarella Cheese (0.7%) (Milk) (Mozzarella Cheese, Anticaking Agent (Potato Starch)), Garlic (0.4%), Citrus Fibre, **We use this to help our bombs stay fresh for longer

Allergens refer to ingredients in Bold.

Made in Britain by Heck Produced in the UK using British chicken

260g ℮