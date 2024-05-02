We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Firepit Buffanero Ketchup 280ml

Tesco Firepit Buffanero Ketchup 280ml

£1.50

£0.54/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One tablespoon (15ml)
Energy
23kcal
98kJ
1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

high

4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

high

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 154kcal

Tomato ketchup made with vegetarian Worcester sauce and habanero chilies.
Pack size: 280ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, White Wine Vinegar, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Habanero Chilli Purée [Habanero Chilli, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Garlic Powder, Paprika, Onion Powder, Butter Solids (Milk), Cayenne Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Solids, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Molasses, Onion Purée, Milk Proteins, Black Pepper, Clove, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Tamarind Paste.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 19 Servings

Net Contents

280ml e

