Al'Fez Shakshuka Sauce 450g

A Tomato Based Cooking Sauce with Red Pepper and Aromatic Spices.

Our AlFez Shakshuka Sauce is a perfect one pan meal for brunch, lunch or dinner.

Lightly Spiced Tomato Sauce Just add eggs Chilli rating - 1 Gluten Free No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (18%), Concentrated Tomato Paste (5 %), Red Pepper (5%), Onion, Spices (2%) (Coriander, Spices, Cumin), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Onion, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Paprika Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Parsley Leaf

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Simply serve with flatbread and enjoy the vibrant, fresh & exotic flavours of North Africa and Middle East at home. Shopping List: - 2 Eggs per person - 100g Feta cheese - 2 Tbsp of freshly chopped parsley Lightly Spiced Shakshuka Sauce 1 Heat the sauce in a pan and simmer for 5 mins. 2 Make dips with a spoon in the pan and crack the eggs into each dip. 3 Cover the pan with a lid and simmer for 7 mins, or until the eggs are fully cooked. 4 Serve with Al'fez flatbread and garnish with freshly chopped parsley and crumbled feta.

Additives