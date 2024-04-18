Jordans No Added Sugar Granola Apple & Berry 425g

Toasted Oat Clusters with Dried Apple Pieces, Dried Whole Blueberries and Dried Sliced Cranberries To find out more visit our website WWW.JORDANSCEREALS.CO.UK A unique and pioneering collaboration between Jordans Cereals, The Wildlife Trusts & Leaf

For a delicious start to your day, try our tasty wholegrain oats that we've baked to perfection, creating the most satisfying crispy and crunchy golden clusters. Our clusters are made with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, we then simply add an abundance of fruits such as juicy dates, apple, blueberries & zingy cranberries so each mouthful is a fruity, crispy and crunchy joy to your tastebuds. Source of 2 minerals† †Source of phosphorus & magnesium

Contains naturally occurring sugars Tasty by Nature High in Fibre Wholegrain Oats No Added Sugar No Palm Oil No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 425G

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats Flakes (49%), Chicory Root Fibre, Dried Fruit (Chopped Dates, Desiccated Coconut, Apple Pieces (2%), Whole Blueberries (0.5%), Sliced Cranberries (0.5%)), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Sunflower in varying proportions), Oat Flour, Seeds (Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds), Rice Flour, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources and Nuts. This product is made in a location that handles a variety of Nuts including but not limited to Almonds, Cashews, Hazelnuts, Brazils and Pecans. So, if you have an allergy to Nuts of any sort, please do not eat this product. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Proudly made in Biggleswade, UK

Number of uses

Approximately 9 portions per pack

Net Contents

425g ℮

