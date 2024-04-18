We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Jordans No Added Sugar Granola Apple & Berry 425g

Jordans No Added Sugar Granola Apple & Berry 425g

£3.60

£0.85/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 45g portion contains (without milk)
Energy
902kJ
216kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
8.0g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.1g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2003 kJ

Toasted Oat Clusters with Dried Apple Pieces, Dried Whole Blueberries and Dried Sliced CranberriesTo find out more visit our website WWW.JORDANSCEREALS.CO.UKA unique and pioneering collaboration between Jordans Cereals, The Wildlife Trusts & Leaf
For a delicious start to your day, try our tasty wholegrain oats that we've baked to perfection, creating the most satisfying crispy and crunchy golden clusters.Our clusters are made with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, we then simply add an abundance of fruits such as juicy dates, apple, blueberries & zingy cranberries so each mouthful is a fruity, crispy and crunchy joy to your tastebuds.Source of 2 minerals††Source of phosphorus & magnesium
Contains naturally occurring sugarsTasty by NatureHigh in FibreWholegrain OatsNo Added SugarNo Palm OilNo Artificial Flavours, Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 425G
High in FibreNo Added SugarSource of phosphorus & magnesium

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats Flakes (49%), Chicory Root Fibre, Dried Fruit (Chopped Dates, Desiccated Coconut, Apple Pieces (2%), Whole Blueberries (0.5%), Sliced Cranberries (0.5%)), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Sunflower in varying proportions), Oat Flour, Seeds (Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds), Rice Flour, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources and Nuts. This product is made in a location that handles a variety of Nuts including but not limited to Almonds, Cashews, Hazelnuts, Brazils and Pecans. So, if you have an allergy to Nuts of any sort, please do not eat this product. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Proudly made in Biggleswade, UK

Number of uses

Approximately 9 portions per pack

Net Contents

425g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

