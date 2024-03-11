We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Halo Top Golden Blondie Ice Cream Tub 460ml

Halo Top Golden Blondie Ice Cream Tub 460ml

£5.40

£1.17/100ml

Caramel Flavour Ice Cream with Blondie Cake Pieces (4.2%) and White Chocolate Flavour Sauce (4.2%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
380 kCal Per Tub
Pack size: 460ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Polydextrose (Dietary Fibre), Sugar, Cream (Milk), White Chocolate Flavour Sauce (4.2%) (Sunflower Oil, Sweetener: Maltitols; Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Lecithins; Flavouring), Blondie Cake Pieces (4.2%) (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Egg Powder, Wheat Starch, Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates; Glucose Syrup), Eggs, Sweetener: Erythritol, Skimmed Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk, Whey (Milk), Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Colours: Plain, Caramel, Carotenes, Butter (Milk), Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Flavourings, Salt, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Soya and Peanuts. For allergens, see in bold.

Net Contents

460ml

