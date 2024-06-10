New
R Whites Lemonade Lollies 3 x 74ml

£2.50

£1.13/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 74ml lolly contains:
Energy
256kJ
60kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.0g

-

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

-

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 328kJ / 77kcal

Lemonade flavoured water ice.
Brand of Brothers under license from Britvic, Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead HP2 4TZ owners of the R. White's brand. R. White's and the R. White's Lemonade device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
Made with Real LemonsThis product is suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 222ML

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Dextrose

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Soya, Milk and Nuts.

Number of uses

Contains 3 servings. A 78g serving is equivalent to 74ml

Net Contents

3 x 78g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

