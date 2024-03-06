Tesco Korean Style Sticky Chicken & Jasmine Rice 400g

Cooked chicken breast pieces in a rice wine, ginger and soya bean sauce with cooked jasmine rice.

Working closely with our specialist chefs, we use unique Korean inspired flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.​ A Taste of Korea With a sweet and sticky ginger, rice wine and chilli sauce

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Cooked Chicken (18%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Water, Tomato Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Rice Wine, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Onion, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Ginger, Soya Bean, Wheat, Sea Salt, Yellow Soya Bean, Honey, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Sesame Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Alcohol, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Flakes, Flavourings, Paprika, Onion Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast Extract, Cumin, Barley Malt Extract, Oregano, Garlic.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e