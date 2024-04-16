We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Barbie-cue Mayo Barbecue Sauce 415ml

Vegan Mayo with BBQ Sauce
Prepare for your world to turn pink! Introducing the new limited edition Heinz Classic Barbiecue Sauce, a sensationally smooth pink vegan mayo with BBQ sauce created to celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Barbie™. It's the perfect pink pairing for burgers and brings extra smokiness to everything from chips to pizzas. Consider your summer BBQ days sorted!
Since 1869, Heinz has been known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Our rich heritage of over a century has solidified our reputation as a brand that consistently delivers excellence. With a diverse range of exceptionally tasting products, each carefully crafted using the finest ingredients, Heinz continues to be a trusted name in kitchens worldwide. From our iconic Tomato Ketchup to an extensive selection of condiments and sauces, we are dedicated to delivering unmatched taste and satisfaction. Explore the enduring Heinz legacy and uncover why we have remained a cherished choice for generations.
TM & © Mattel
Pack size: 415ML

Sunflower Oil, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Spices, Garlic Powder, Thickener, Xanthan Gum, Flavourings, Colour, Beetroot Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Antioxidant, Calcium Disodium EDTA

415ml ℮

