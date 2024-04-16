Heinz Barbie-cue Mayo Barbecue Sauce 415ml

Vegan Mayo with BBQ Sauce

Prepare for your world to turn pink! Introducing the new limited edition Heinz Classic Barbiecue Sauce, a sensationally smooth pink vegan mayo with BBQ sauce created to celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Barbie™. It's the perfect pink pairing for burgers and brings extra smokiness to everything from chips to pizzas. Consider your summer BBQ days sorted!

TM & © Mattel

Pack size: 415ML

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Spices, Garlic Powder, Thickener, Xanthan Gum, Flavourings, Colour, Beetroot Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Antioxidant, Calcium Disodium EDTA

Net Contents

415ml ℮