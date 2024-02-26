THE PIZZA COMPANY PEPPERONI PARTY STUFFED CRUST PIZZA 613g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Rearrange toppings on pizza before cooking. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below. For best results turn pizza halfway through cooking. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5, 18 mins

Oven cook