YO! Crispy salmon dragon rolls 196g

2(1)
£4.75

£2.42/100g

YO Crispy Salmon Dragon Rolls 196g
7 salmon & cucumber rolls coated in mixed sesame, with sweet teriyaki sauce and crispy onions
Premium main
Pack size: 196G

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Cucumber (14%), Salmon (13%) (Salmo salar) (Fish), Sweet Teriyaki Sauce (5%) (Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Mirin, Cornflour, Salt), Crispy Onion Pot (4%) (Onions, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt), Mayonnaise (Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg and Egg Yolk, Sugar, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Colour (Paprika Extract)), White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Seaweed

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

196g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving SuggestionsFor optimum flavour remove from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving. To enjoy your tasty crispy salmon rolls, drizzle the sweet teriyaki sauce on top of the rolls and sprinkle with crispy onions.

