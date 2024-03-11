The London Essence Co. Aromatic Orange & Fig Crafted Soda Drink 250ml

Orange and Fig Flavoured Soda Drink

This Aromatic Orange & Fig Crafted Soda from The London Essence Company can be drunk chilled straight from the can or served on its own over ice A duo of sweet orange and blood orange is layered with a fig distillate for a smooth honeyed finish.

The London Essence Company Estd. 1896 Specialists in the art and alchemy of taste

The London Essence Co. is a registered trademark.

Exquisite Taste and Aroma: Our Aromatic Orange & Fig Crafted Soda has a vibrant citrus-forward profile which is freshly aromatic on the nose Distilled Botanical Essence: Fig distillate imparts a sweet honeyed richness to perfectly complement the fresh orange citrus Low in Calories: With less than 20 calories per 100ml, be prepared to indulge in the perfect Aromatic Orange & Fig Crafted Soda that works with any diet. No Artificial Sweeteners: As with the rest of our collection, our Aromatic Orange & Fig Crafted Soda, is sweetened naturally with fructose

Pack size: 250ML

Low in calories

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Pure Fructose, Acid (Citric Acid), Fig Distillate, Natural Flavourings, Fruit and Vegetable Extracts for Colour (Carrot, Safflower, Lemon), Orange Distillate

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage