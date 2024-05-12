Tesco Finest Chicken, Chorizo & King Prawn Paella 800g

Cooked risotto rice with cooked marinated chicken thigh pieces, king prawns, chorizo pork sausage, red pepper and peas in a tomato and smoked paprika sauce.

Spicy chorizo, king prawns and flame seared, marinated British chicken thigh, with risotto rice and an expertly cooked rich tomato sauce flavoured with oregano, sherry and smoked paprika. Perfectly mixed with sweet green peas and vibrant red pepper. Dine In ...with our Chicken, Chorizo and Prawn Paella, with spicy chorizo, king prawns and marinated, flame seared British chicken thigh. With risotto rice infused with chicken stock and a rich tomato sauce for an authentic flavour. Pairs well with a fruity rosé wine.

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Risotto Rice, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tomato Passata, Paprika, Carrot, Corn Starch, Leek, Colour (Curcumin)], Cooked Marinated Chicken (15%) [Chicken Thigh, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Paprika, Oregano, Black Pepper], Water, King Prawn (Crustacean) (8%), Chorizo Pork Sausage (4.5%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Chilli Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Sage, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato, Red Pepper, Onion, Peas, Chicken Extract, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Smoked Water, Garlic Purée, Sherry, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Paprika Flakes, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Thyme, Rosemary, Oregano.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

800g e