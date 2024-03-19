We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Young's Gastro Taste of Asia 2 Lime & Soy Fish Fillets 270g

Young's Gastro Taste of Asia 2 Lime & Soy Fish Fillets 270g

5(1)
Write a review

£4.75

£17.59/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each fillet oven baked contains
Energy
854kJ
203kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.3g

low

22%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 660kJ

Alaska Pollock Fillets in a Lime & Soy Flavoured Tempura BatterFish for life® responsibly sourcedOur fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
Taste of AsiaTake a journey across the globe and experience the authentic, exotic flavours of south east asia.Succulent flaky fish in a seasoned, crisp coating using a delicate combination of herbs and spices to create powerful flavours inspired by the local cuisine.
Japanese Inspired
Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock Fillet (65%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Cornflour, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavouring, Cassava Flour, Onion Powder, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates; Dextrose, Lime Oil, Coriander Leaf, Dried Paprika

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

270g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect to serve with noodles and stir-fried vegetables

View all Coated Fish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here