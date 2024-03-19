Young's Gastro Taste of Asia 2 Lime & Soy Fish Fillets 270g

Alaska Pollock Fillets in a Lime & Soy Flavoured Tempura Batter Fish for life® responsibly sourced Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk

Taste of Asia Take a journey across the globe and experience the authentic, exotic flavours of south east asia. Succulent flaky fish in a seasoned, crisp coating using a delicate combination of herbs and spices to create powerful flavours inspired by the local cuisine.

Japanese Inspired

Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock Fillet (65%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Cornflour, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavouring, Cassava Flour, Onion Powder, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates; Dextrose, Lime Oil, Coriander Leaf, Dried Paprika

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

270g ℮

Preparation and Usage