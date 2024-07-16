New
Loacker Chocolaterie Milk Chocolate Wafer Bars 4 x 17.5g

Loacker Chocolaterie Milk Chocolate Wafer Bars 4 x 17.5g

£2.00

£2.86/100g

Crispy wafers with chocolate cream filling (51%), coated with milk chocolate (32%).
Less than 100cals per bar.Crispy wafers enriched with a pinch of cocoa are filled with two generous layers of chocolate cream refined with fine flavor cocoa from Ecuador, coated in exquisite dark milk chocolate. The most delicious recipe for a truly sublime break.
"For almost a century, Loacker wafer have been produced in the heart of the Italian Alps, where the water is fresh, and the air is pure. And they still are.Loacker is a family brand staying true to its values, never accepting compromise on quality, and committed to providing pure and wholesome natural goodness."
Pack size: 70G

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Skimmed Milk Powder, Soy Flour, Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass) 5% in the Cream Filling, Emulsifier Soy Lecithin, Hazelnuts, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Concentrated Apple Juice, Peanut Butter, Spices, Almonds, Bourbon Vanilla Pods

Allergy Information

May contain Mustard and Sesame.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Net Contents

4 x 17.5g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

