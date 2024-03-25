We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
What the Heck 2 Pork & Sriracha Sausage Bombs 260g

What the Heck 2 Pork & Sriracha Sausage Bombs 260g

£3.00

£11.54/kg

British Pork (65%), Sausage Filled with Sriracha SauceFor more recipe inspiration, visit heckfood.co.ukVisit heckfood.co.uk to find out more about our sizzling sustainability goals.
Sausage Bombs Loaded to satisfyLayer onto a zingy Asian slaw, loaded with edamame, sliced chilli and an extra drizzle of Sriracha sauce.OrCreate a fresh and fragrant poke bowl by layering sticky rice with colourful veggies and a sprinkling of spring onion
We are all about tasty British food but we're putting sustainability on the menu to make a H.E.C.K. of a difference
Cross Grain Symbol - GB-176-059
Perfect for air fryingGluten FreeHigh Protein
Pack size: 260G
High Protein

Ingredients

British Pork (65%), Sriracha Sauce (23%) (Red Chilli Puree, Red Pepper Puree, Water, Tomato Paste, White Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Garlic Puree, Sodium Alginate, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar (12%), Salt, Coriander, Dried Red Pepper, Pectin, Allspice, Clove), Gluten Free Crumb (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre), Water, Seasoning (Salt, Gluten Free Rice Flour, Dried Onion, Dried Leek, Sugar, Spice, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite**), Spice Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Herb Extract), **We use this to help our bombs stay fresh for longer

Allergy Information

Refer to ingredients in Bold.

Produce of

Made in Britain by Heck Produced in the UK using British pork

Net Contents

260g ℮

